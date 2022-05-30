0
NPP Regional Elections: Alan Kyerematen beats Bawumia in key regions

Alan Kyerematen Bawumia112212 Minister of Trade Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen stunned the political fraternity in Eastern Region with a historic triumph of his preferred candidate in the ongoing NPP Regional Delegates Congress.

The soft-spoken politician saw his preferred candidate, Jeff Konadu, winning the chairmanship race at the expense of Dr. Bawumia's preferred candidate, Kwadwo Boateng.

The regional contest, already described as a miniature of the upcoming contest between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen, left many wondering why a pro-Bawumia seat was snatched by Alan's camp in such a commanding manner.

Alan's candidate, Jeff Konadu, pocketed over a 100 percent increment at the expense of Kwadwo Boateng.

With 202 votes amassed at the end of the contest, Kwadwo Boateng fell short of 222 votes as Jeff Konadu rose to the podium with a landslide of 424 votes.

The victory, coupled with other top-ranking positions at the regional level in the Eastern region, left Alan Kyerematen with absolute control ahead of the much anticipated Presidential Primaries.

Investigations so far reveal that 7 out of the 10 newly elected Ashanti NPP executives are pro-Alan Kyerematen.

Alan Kyerematen is said have had commanding victories in Oti, Volta, Upper West, Upper East, Bono, Gt. Accra, North East, Western and Ahafo regions.

The full list of the Eastern Region NPP Regional Elections is seen below:

Chairmanship

Jeff Konadu - 424

Kwadwo Boateng - 202

1st Vice Chair

Twum Berimah

2nd Vice Chair

Frank Appiah - 313

Paul Amaning - 112

Oteng Adu - 296

Treasurer

Benard Kumi Larbi - Unopposed

NASARA Cord

Hassan Mohammed - Unopposed

Organiser

Jerry Osei Poku - 545

Opoku Achaepong - 57

Ahmed Yussif - 27

Youth Organiser

Aron Donkoh - 200

Adamu Musah - 230

Agorku Wutah - 197

Secretary

Tony Osei Adjei - 498

Buckman Akufo - 130

Assistant Secretary

Felix Osafo Marfo - 95

Nana Yaw Papin-328

Ofori Atta-104

Women Organiser

Fati Vondoli - 297

Mercy Amo Darko - 331

Source: peacefmonline.com
