NPP Regional Elections: Alan Kyerematen beats Bawumia in key regions

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen stunned the political fraternity in Eastern Region with a historic triumph of his preferred candidate in the ongoing NPP Regional Delegates Congress.
The soft-spoken politician saw his preferred candidate, Jeff Konadu, winning the chairmanship race at the expense of Dr. Bawumia's preferred candidate, Kwadwo Boateng.
The regional contest, already described as a miniature of the upcoming contest between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen, left many wondering why a pro-Bawumia seat was snatched by Alan's camp in such a commanding manner.
Alan's candidate, Jeff Konadu, pocketed over a 100 percent increment at the expense of Kwadwo Boateng.
With 202 votes amassed at the end of the contest, Kwadwo Boateng fell short of 222 votes as Jeff Konadu rose to the podium with a landslide of 424 votes.
The victory, coupled with other top-ranking positions at the regional level in the Eastern region, left Alan Kyerematen with absolute control ahead of the much anticipated Presidential Primaries.
Investigations so far reveal that 7 out of the 10 newly elected Ashanti NPP executives are pro-Alan Kyerematen.
Alan Kyerematen is said have had commanding victories in Oti, Volta, Upper West, Upper East, Bono, Gt. Accra, North East, Western and Ahafo regions.
The full list of the Eastern Region NPP Regional Elections is seen below:
Chairmanship
Jeff Konadu - 424
Kwadwo Boateng - 202
1st Vice Chair
Twum Berimah
2nd Vice Chair
Frank Appiah - 313
Paul Amaning - 112
Oteng Adu - 296
Treasurer
Benard Kumi Larbi - Unopposed
NASARA Cord
Hassan Mohammed - Unopposed
Organiser
Jerry Osei Poku - 545
Opoku Achaepong - 57
Ahmed Yussif - 27
Youth Organiser
Aron Donkoh - 200
Adamu Musah - 230
Agorku Wutah - 197
Secretary
Tony Osei Adjei - 498
Buckman Akufo - 130
Assistant Secretary
Felix Osafo Marfo - 95
Nana Yaw Papin-328
Ofori Atta-104
Women Organiser
Fati Vondoli - 297
Mercy Amo Darko - 331
