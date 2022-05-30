NPP Regional Elections: Alan Kyerematen beats Bawumia in key regions

Minister of Trade Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen stunned the political fraternity in Eastern Region with a historic triumph of his preferred candidate in the ongoing NPP Regional Delegates Congress.

The soft-spoken politician saw his preferred candidate, Jeff Konadu, winning the chairmanship race at the expense of Dr. Bawumia's preferred candidate, Kwadwo Boateng.



The regional contest, already described as a miniature of the upcoming contest between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen, left many wondering why a pro-Bawumia seat was snatched by Alan's camp in such a commanding manner.



Alan's candidate, Jeff Konadu, pocketed over a 100 percent increment at the expense of Kwadwo Boateng.



With 202 votes amassed at the end of the contest, Kwadwo Boateng fell short of 222 votes as Jeff Konadu rose to the podium with a landslide of 424 votes.



The victory, coupled with other top-ranking positions at the regional level in the Eastern region, left Alan Kyerematen with absolute control ahead of the much anticipated Presidential Primaries.



Investigations so far reveal that 7 out of the 10 newly elected Ashanti NPP executives are pro-Alan Kyerematen.



Alan Kyerematen is said have had commanding victories in Oti, Volta, Upper West, Upper East, Bono, Gt. Accra, North East, Western and Ahafo regions.



The full list of the Eastern Region NPP Regional Elections is seen below:

Chairmanship



Jeff Konadu - 424



Kwadwo Boateng - 202



1st Vice Chair



Twum Berimah



2nd Vice Chair



Frank Appiah - 313



Paul Amaning - 112

Oteng Adu - 296



Treasurer



Benard Kumi Larbi - Unopposed



NASARA Cord



Hassan Mohammed - Unopposed



Organiser



Jerry Osei Poku - 545



Opoku Achaepong - 57

Ahmed Yussif - 27



Youth Organiser



Aron Donkoh - 200



Adamu Musah - 230



Agorku Wutah - 197



Secretary



Tony Osei Adjei - 498



Buckman Akufo - 130

Assistant Secretary



Felix Osafo Marfo - 95



Nana Yaw Papin-328



Ofori Atta-104



Women Organiser



Fati Vondoli - 297



Mercy Amo Darko - 331