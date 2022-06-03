NPP Regional Secretary visits burnt Aowin Constituency office

File photo of the burning party office

Source: GNA

Mr Felix Foster Ackah, Western North Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has paid a working visit to the Aowin Constituency office of the Party to ascertain the extent of damage caused by a fire outbreak two weeks ago.

It has been alleged that some disgruntled youth set the Party office on fire in the early hours of May 22, to register their displeasure about some happenings in the party.



The Regional Secretary in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the visit, advised party supporters to use appropriate channels as outlined in the party’s Constitution to resolve internal issues rather than addressed them in the media or resort to violence.



He therefore directed the constituency secretary to tidy up the office and immediately put the office into use.



"While the security agencies are doing their investigations, the office cannot remain closed since the office is an embodiment of the soul and spirit of the party, " he said.

He said funds would be provided for the immediate renovation of the office to put it into use again.



Mr Ackah called for unity among the rank and file of the party and charged the elected Constituency and Regional executives to lead the way since according to him the party cannot break the eight with a divided front.



He pledged a dedicated service and transparent leadership as the Regional Secretary.