0
Menu
News

NPP Regional elections: Jeff Addo files to contest Eastern Regional chairmanship position

281592939 10160276103543417 2981229843591562395 N 1 The aspirant (in cap) files his nomination forms

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

The Eastern Regional Chairman Hopeful, Mr. Jeff Konadu Addo, has filed his nomination forms to contest the regional chairmanship position.

The forms were filed by himself and some party members at Eastern Regional Party’s office.

Mr Jeff Konadu Addo is the current Eastern Regional Secretary for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and seeking the mandate of delegates to occupy the regional chairmanship position.

Addressing the media after submission of his nomination forms at the regional party office in Koforidua, he was hopeful that delegates in the region will give him the mandate to lead the party to break the eight.

He, however, called on party members to unite during and after the elections.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sacked PPA boss clears millions from his ‘frozen’ bank accounts - Reports
John Paintsil's rise to fame with photos of wife and children
Five Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story
Related Articles: