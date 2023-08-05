NPP Special Delegates Congress: Alan camp blows alarm over alleged insertion of 'unqualified' Frema Opare’s name in voter register

The camp of New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is demanding the immediate removal of the name of the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Akosua Opare from the approved voter register for the party’s upcoming Special Delegates Congress.

According to Alan’s camp, the name of the chief of staff in the register is part of some inconsistencies and irregularities detected in the voter register approved for the election slated for August 26, 2023.



“We have received the album and we have gone through, we have identified some names in there which are unconstitutional. Someone like the chief of staff who has her name in there is unconstitutional,” leading member of the Alan campaign team, Hopeson Adorye noted in an interview on Atinka TV.



While referencing the party’s constitution, Mr Adorye made an emphatic call on the party to immediately remove the name of the chief of staff from the register.



“It [the party’s laws] does not recognise her. So why do we have the name of the chief of staff in there? They have to take it out immediately. We won’t agree; we won’t allow her to vote because it is illegal. We have paid close attention to the album. We are putting up a formal complaint against some of the things going on. Election Committee must do that, it’s all part of the fainess we are talking about. Even a single vote counts in an election,” he fumed.



The NPP has cleared some 10 hopefuls for a presidential primary to elect a flagbearer for the party ahead of the 2024 general election.



As part of the party’s constitutional requirements, the party will hold a special congress on August 26, where a selected number of delegates will vote to prune down the number to five before a final election on November 4, 2023.

But speaking on Atinka TV, Mr Adorye emphasised that the Alan camp will resist any attempt to issue the chief of staff a ballot paper during the special congress.



