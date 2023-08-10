NPP Super Delegates Conference: I will be part of the top 5 aspiring presidential candidates – Joe Ghartey

Former Attorney-General of Ghana, Joe Ghartey

Former Attorney-General of Ghana (2006-2009), Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament (2013-2017), and Railways and Development Minister (2017-2021), Joe Ghartey, has expressed strong optimism that he will be one of the five aspiring presidential candidates among the ten approved to compete in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) special delegates congress.

This was stated by the lawyer, who is currently the Member of Parliament (MP) for the ESSlKADO-KETAN Constituency, during an interaction with the Bono East Regional Executive Committee on Monday, August 7, 2023.



He said that at the current time, the NPP requires an experienced personality to represent it in the 2024 presidential race.



He feels that his considerable expertise and track record make him a better contender than the others for NPP candidate and, eventually, president.



He stated that as someone who has worked extensively in public service, comes from a struggling family, and whose father died when he was six, and how education helped him achieve his goals, he is willing to provide better leadership and serve as an inspiration to others who come from homes like his.



He aspires to implement inclusive policies and development methods that will improve the lives of Ghanaians.

He emphasised that Ghana’s development will be a collaborative effort that will demand everyone’s participation.



According to him, he is prepared to run for and win the presidency because it has been something he has been thinking about for a long time.



He said that everything his hands touched had been blessed, and that being elected as the candidate would be a benefit for the NPP.



Lawyer Ghartey went on to say that he will speak to the party’s delegates and ask them to view him as the only choice for victory in 2024.



“The message to the delegates is that their candidate is Joe Ghartey and I will be coming to them. I have gone to some of them and I will be coming to each of them and I want to sure them that by the time they finish listening to me, they will come to the conclusion that there is only one candidate and that is Joe Ghartey.”