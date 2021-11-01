NPP UK 2nd Vice Chairman inaugurates East London chapter

Dignitaries present included Ms. Rita Tani Iddi- Ghana’s Deputy High Commissioner to the UK

Source: Kwaku Asamoah Bimpeh, Contributor

On the 30th of October, 2021 in East London, the dream of many was finally realized. The NPP UK East London Chapter was successfully inaugurated.

On his part, the 2nd Vice Chairman of NPP UK, Mr. Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong (Wofa K) who led the ceremony, used the occasion to congratulate all members and executives of the East London Chapter and charged them to work together with the wider NPP UK membership to help break the 8 in 2024.



He also took the opportunity to highlight some of the key achievements of the current leadership of NPP UK led by Chairman Kwaku Nkansah Paa Nii. Notably, the many members of the NPP UK who were in Ghana to support the 2020 elections across the length and breadth of Ghana, and contributed in many ways to the re-election of HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the return of the NPP party to governance.



In addition, the 2nd Vice Chairman cautioned NPP UK election hopefuls and their supporters, to tone down their electioneering rhetoric, as we move closer to election campaigning in 2022. This he said, is to help unite the party and its membership, and to make reconciliation manageable after the 2022 elections, so as to bring unity among all members of the NPP UK.



During his speech, Mr. Yaw Boadu, Chairman of the East London Chapter thanked NPP UK Branch executives for the inauguration opportunity and promised to work hard with his executives to continue to support the work of the NPP UK and to maintain the NPP party in government.



The occasion which was characterized by a dominant sea of blue and white colors was attended by many members from most chapters of the NPP UK.

Dignitaries present included Ms. Rita Tani Iddi- Ghana’s Deputy High Commissioner to the UK, Hon Henry Kokofu-Executive Director of EPA, Ghana, Charles Bissiw-Western Regional NPP Secretary, Ms. Grace Acheampong-Greater Accra Women’s Organiser, who all gave solidarity messages and tasked the executives of the East London Chapter to perform their duties without fear or favor.



The atmosphere of the occasion was one of cordiality and excitement, coupled with the good food and music made the event a really special one to be proud of.



Congratulations to the membership and executives of the newly inaugurated East London Chapter.



