NPP UK Branch refutes claims that Bawumia donated £80K at Women Conference in UK

File photo: New Patriotic Party flag

Source: NPP UK

The attention of the NPP UK Branch has been drawn to a false publication titled

“Dr. Bawumia Worsens Ghana’s Economic Woes: Dashes £80K to Women Conference in the UK”.



This publication is not only false but dangerous and very disturbing to the Premier Branch and NPP party.

The NPP UK Branch would want to state emphatically that no such amount has been offered or received from anybody. Such false publication that seeks to dent the hard-earned reputation of the Vice President and the Premier Branch should be disregarded and treated with the contempt it deserves.



We want all NPP UK Branch members and the general public to have the assurance that all efforts are being made to track all persons involved in this false and malicious publication to face fully any appropriate sanctions in accordance with our party rules and regulations. Thank you.