3
Menu
News

NPP UK appoints executives for the next 4 years

Npp UK 2 The new executives will serve for 4 years

Fri, 1 Jul 2022 Source: Kwaku Bimpeh, Contributor

On Sunday 26th June 2022, the Chairman of NPP UK Mr. Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong on behalf of the Branch Executive Committee presented the appointed executives of NPP UK to the Branch General Meeting, in line with Party expectations.

The appointed executives presented and accepted by the members are:

1. Edmund Sekyere-Director of Research and Elections

2. Kwaku Bimpeh-Director of Communications

3. Abena Mensah –Financial Secretary

4. Muazu Abdul-Mu-Umin- Deputy Nasara Coordinator

5. Kingsley Acheampong-Deputy Organiser

6. Felix Hamilton-Deputy Secretary

7. Habiba Abdulai-Deputy Women’s Organiser

8. Marlene Boateng- Deputy Treasurer

9. Kingsley Ahenkora-Deputy Youth Organiser

Congratulations to all the appointees and best wishes in their new role.

…signed…

NPP UK Communications Directorate

Source: Kwaku Bimpeh, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
ABA Fuseini jabs Akufo-Addo government
Akufo-Addo orders Ofori-Atta to go to IMF
Mahama outlines five solutions to avert economic catastrophe
Russian Embassy 'schools' Ghanaian press
Oppong-Nkrumah confirms hardship Ghanaians are going through
The former political giant who is now a demo 'Kingpin'
Prof Aning praises John Mahama
Armed robbers steal gold worth US$350,000 from mining company
Nobody should ask me about Adwoa Safo again – Ken Agyapong warns
Arise Ghana demo: Sammy Gyamfi leads chants invoking death on Akufo-Addo