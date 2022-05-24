0
Menu
News

NPP UK branch elects new executives

UK NPP Execu Executives .jpeg The new executives of the UK branch of the NPP

Tue, 24 May 2022 Source: NPP UK

The United Kingdom branch of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held executive elections to choose new leaders to steer its affairs for the next four years.

The elections, which were held on Sunday, 22 May, 2022, had Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong (Wofa K) elected as Chairman.

Other elected executives are;

Alex Mensah (1st Vice Chairman)

Ibrahim Abdul- Mumuni (2nd Vice Chairman)

Otuo Acheampong (Branch Secretary)

Charles Asmah (Treasurer)

Patricia Achiaa Boakye (Daakyehemaa)- (Women Organiser),

Richmond Kwame Boateng (Branch Organiser),

Ike Prince Asante (Youth Organiser) and,

Issah Ayumah (Nasara Coordinator)

The UK branch of the party is made up of London and all members from various chapters which are semi-autonomous in their decision-making and resource mobilization.

All the chapters held their elections peacefully before the general branch elections.

The new chairman, Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong, takes over from Derrick Kwaku Nkansah, whose tenure has expired.

The leadership of the party said it was hopeful that the new leaders will help the mother party in Ghana as well as the government to achieve all of its election 2020 promises, and to break the 8.

Source: NPP UK
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
There might be a coup in Ghana - Owusu Bempah prophesies
Justice Honyenuga threatens to expunge evidence ‘exonerating’ Opuni, Agongo
Documents, computers destroyed as Lands Commission is flooded
Balotelli scores incredible rabona that has got social media users amazed
Why Georginio Wijnaldum dropped his Ghanaian name
Why Prof. Adei got nicknamed ‘the fool’ during his teenage years
What’s Your Point – Lydia Forson ‘Stings’ Gabby Otchere-Darko
Two Akufo-Addo appointees whose acquired properties have shaken Ghana
A Plus makes damning revelations against Fuse ODG
Officials of Akufo-Addo's govt have already shared Achimota forest lands - Sammy Gyamfi