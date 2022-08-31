0
NPP UK celebrates 30th anniversary

26756332 The NPP delegation from Ghana join in cutting the cake to mark the anniversary

Wed, 31 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A delegation led by the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah representing the National Executives of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) was at the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the United Kingdom branch of the NPP.

The General Secretary in a remark urged the overseas members to conduct themselves with decorum during and after the impending party’s flag-bearer elections to foster unity towards breaking the eight.

The National Organizer of the party, Henry Nana Boakye, for his part, also appealed to the UK branch, being the premier diaspora branch, to zealously aid with communicating the prevailing global economic phenomenon to citizens back home as the government is doing everything possible to get the economy on its feet amidst the current global economic crisis.

“We are grateful to all persons who joined us celebrate and the branch Executives for the warm reception” he concluded.

