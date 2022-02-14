NPP UK congratulates government on use of Ghana Card as e-Passport

The government is being congratulated by NPP UK on its success

Source: Kwaku Asamoah Bimpeh

The digitalization programme of the government of H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo remains on course.

The successes of the programme continue to be envious of the doubting Thomases. From Mobile Interoperability to Digital address systems, Ghanaians are benefiting and continue to show gratitude to the NPP Government for making the benefit of technology accessible to ordinary Ghanaians.



When the NPP supported digitization and digitalization many naysayers were blind to the vision and were only interested in casting insinuations at people in government. The birth of the Ghana card created multiple conversations from the birth of the idea, through the procurement process, to the birth of the card itself, not forgetting allegations of corruption and debates around the need for the card at all.



Many including the opposition NDC will fall into those who opposed the card with their strength and might.



Ghana can now boast of a world-class secured card, with up-to-date biometric information that can now be used for international travel without the need for visas. This has created a huge euphoria among Ghanaians both in Ghana and the diaspora, but of cause, there are still those who continue to doubt the vision and who cannot see the real-life applications of the card for travel.



With the recognition by the Civil Aviation Organisation in Canada (ICAO), and subsequent announcements to the International Air Transport Association ( IATA), the Ghana Card will be accepted as Machine Readable Travel Document( MRTD).



This is a hugely significant milestone not only in Ghana’s history but in the history of international travel. We hail the leaders who spend tireless nights and days supporting and seeing through the birth of the Ghana card.

In fact, research shows that there are about 120 countries with eID cards similar to Ghana's National Identification Card, Ghana Card. There are also 70 countries that are currently developing a platform to have a Card that meets the ICAO's standards. It is worth noting that, the European Union, per its 20th June 2019 regulation, the 2019/1157 EU regulation, gave its Member States two years to implement ID cards' security features aligned with those of passports.



Many EU countries, including France, are working hard to meet this directive.



The UK has still not been able to issue a national ID card that meets ICAO's standards.



This has become a huge opportunity created for Ghanaians in addition to other opportunities created by the NPP government such as the free SHS, NABCO, planting for food and jobs, one district one factory, one village one dam, drones for essential medicines and blood, and one constituency one ambulance, among many.



This milestone will undoubtedly boost investment from the Diaspora for Ghana in our quest to achieve a Ghana without aid.



Once again congratulations to the Government for putting Ghana on the international map through its Digitalisation drive.