NPP-USA cautions Haruna Iddrisu on his unpatriotic behavior and tactics in blocking government revenue

NPP-USA branch is urging Ghanaians to support the government to revive the economy

Source: Prince AdjeI

After months of showing their stiff opposition to the passage of the e-levy, the Minority in Parliament, led by Hon. Haruna Iddrisu has exposed himself on the diabolic scheme they executed to frustrate the effort of the government in the passage of the E-levy bill.

According to Haruna, the NDC in Parliament's orchestration and deliberate plan to ensure that the e-levy did not see the light of day so that government would not get the needed revenue to run the country, was successful and praised his team for such a feat.



He was very animated and elated for having achieved such diabolical plans that are detrimental to nation-building and development. This wicked move by Haruna and his caucus has earned them the official enemy of the good people of Ghana and the enemy of the state. For a representative of the people to hatch such a dangerous plan all in the name of partisanship and scoring political points to make the government look bad to unsuspecting Ghanaians cannot be anything but an avowed enemy of the people he claims to represent and serve. Such reckless behavior of a supposed honorable member of parliament must be cautioned and condemned by well-meaning Ghanaians.



In a leaked audio recording in his voice, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu who is also an NDC Member of Parliament(MP) for Tamale South, is heard boasting and bragging to a certain group of people believed to be NDC supporters that, they(NDC in Parliament) have succeeded in blocking the government from attaining the needed revenue for the fourth quarter. Their successful plans made it difficult for the NPP administration to achieve its revenue target to develop the country. This is indeed devilish, dangerous and counterproductive for any responsible opposition party worth the sort to harbor such inimical plans against the state.



In the same audio, he is also heard specifically mentioning that it is through the efforts of the NDC MPs that the e-levy was reduced from 1.75% to 1.5%. He goes on to state that, there were other packages in the e-levy that would have helped the government accrue a lot of revenue but they tried to thwart all those to let the government suffocate in managing the economy.



It is curious that a political party that touts themselves as social democrats and claims to be for the poor are jubilating that they have frustrated the government from getting revenue to deliver more for the people and develop the state.



NPP-USA would like to point it out to the Minority Leader and remind him that, they vehemently opposed the e-levy to the extent of staging a walk-out during its passage in Parliament. You wanted outright disapproval and subsequent rejection both at the consideration and voting stage.

All the press conferences, media interviews and demonstrations held to create disaffection for the government in its bid to introduce the policy, are still fresh in the minds of Ghanaians.



The face-saving attempts to create the false impression that he, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu and his NDC in Parliament were for the e-levy after all, is belated and needless. The Ghanaian people already know the position of the NDC as far as the e-levy is concerned.



Your vexatious moves to delay the policy with the intention of causing a revenue loss to the state have been well noticed and recorded.



We call on the Ghanaian public not to fall for the hypocrisy of the Minority Leader and to also take a serious view on their wicked attempt to thwart government efforts in getting revenue to implement policies and programmes for the very people they claim to love.



This can only come from an unpatriotic individual like Haruna who will stop at nothing for his parochial interest and partisan mindset because he wants to come to power at all costs even if it means short-changing Ghanaians to achieve it. These are persons Ghanaians should not make the mistake to hand power to, ever!!