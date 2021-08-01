NPP-USA welcomes Ambassador Alima Mahama as she starts tenure in Washington DC

Hajia Alima Mahama is the first female Ambassador of Ghana to the United States.

Source: NPP-USA

NPP-USA warmly welcomes and congratulates Her Excellency Hajia Alima Mahama, the 20th and first female Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the United States of America.

NPP-USA wishes Her Excellency well as she takes on the role of representing Ghana to the United States of America, to promote peace, trade, and the exchange of information between Ghana and the USA, and to tackling the concerns of Ghanaians in the USA, especially improving customer relations at the Ghana Embassy, removing challenges associated with the issuance of visas and passports, and other concerns that Ghanaians and Non-Ghanaians who have business with the Embassy have raised over the years.



NPP-USA prays that Her Excellency’s long years of public service, leadership and experience gained contributing to governance in Ghana will be brought to bear on the work at the embassy, to provide world class service to Ghanaians and Non-Ghanaians who require the services of the Embassy.



NPP USA is confident that Her Excellency’s tour of duty in the USA will witness further enhancements in the long-standing bond of friendship and cooperation between Ghana and the USA as well as ensuring the well-being of the Ghanaian Diaspora in the USA.

The NPP USA Branch leadership and the entire membership assure Her Excellency of our unwavering support to you in the performance of your duties throughout your tenure.



Once again, we wish you a successful tenure and look forward to a strong bond between your office, the NPP USA Branch and the larger Ghanaian Diaspora in the USA.