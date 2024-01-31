NPP Yendi Constituency Chaos: Hajia Abibata Shanni petitions NEC for fresh elections

Hajia Abibata Shanni, the NPP parliamentary aspirant for the Yendi constituency

Hajia Abibata Shanni, the NPP parliamentary aspirant for the Yendi constituency, has submitted a petition to the party's National Executive Council (NEC), urging them to order fresh elections in light of the chaos that marred the January 27 poll.

The CEO of MASLOC presented the petition, accompanied by video evidence showcasing the disruptions during the constituency elections, 3news.com reports.



In the petition, Hajia Abibata called on NEC to declare the elections "null and void" and to restrain the incumbent MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, from assuming the role of MP-elect for the constituency.



Based on the evidence provided, Hajia Abibata's demands from NEC include:



Hold that NPP Parliamentary Primaries of the Yendi Constituency held ni Yendi on the 27th of January 2024 were tainted with substantial irregularities, violations, infractions and therefore lost its validity.



Declare that the 2024 NPP Parliamentary Primaries of the Yendi Constituency held ni Yendi on the 27th of January 2024 as null, void and of no effect whatsoever.



Declare that under the Parliamentary Primaries Protocols for Incumbent Members of Parliament of the NPP issued on the 22nd of January 2024 with reference number NPP/HQ/PR/2024/01/22/GS/PP. The only body mandated to conduct and declare results of the 2024 Parliamentary Primaries of the Yendi Constituency is the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

Declare that neither the 3rd Vice Chairman, Alhaji Masawudu Osman, nor any party executive, party officer, nor any government appointee has the mandate to conduct or declare results or winner of the NPP Parliamentary Primaries of the Yendi Constituency held on the 27th of January 2024.



Declare the illegitimate declaration of Hon. Farouk Aliu Mahama by Alhaji Masawudu Osman as the winner null and void, with sanctions for disregarding party protocols.



Impose sanctions on Regional Party Officers involved in the misconduct. Sanction all EC officers complicit in the process.



Issue an order prohibiting incumbent MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, from presenting himself as the Parliamentary Candidate Elect of the Yendi Constituency for the 2024 Elections.



Order fresh elections supervised by competent, independent, and sincere Electoral Commission Officers, Party Officers, and Security Officers.



