NPP Youth Organizer appointed board chair of Food Buffer Stock Company

National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Henry Nana Boakye, the National Youth Organizer of the ruling New patriotic Party, NPP, as the new Board Chairman of the National Food Buffer Stock Company Limited.

The President has also re-appointed Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab as Chief Executive Officer of NAFCO.



The Buffer Stock was incorporated under the Companies Code of Ghana, 1963, Act 179 on 11th March 2010 to provide enough foodstuffs to feed the more than 1.2 million Free SHS students in Senior High Schools across the country.

It is a limited liability company, wholly owned by the government with the mandate to guarantee an assured income to farmers by providing a minimum guaranteed price and ready market:



It is also mandated to mop up excess produce from all farmers in order to reduce post-harvest losses resulting from spoilage due to poor storage, thereby protecting farm incomes.