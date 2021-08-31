NPP activists exchanged blows means there's disunity? - Obiri Boahen on Suhum chaos

Nana Obiri Boahen, NPP Deputy General Secretary

Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen, has denied reports that supporters of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyeremanteng clashed at a funeral at Suhum in the Eastern Region.

Mr. Obiri Boahen told GBC News that it will be unfair to immediately conclude that the individuals seen attacking each other in a viral video are supporters of the NPP.



”It is unfortunate that the incident will be linked to NPP or NDC activists. Those who fought are social deviants. The truth of the matter is that, unfortunately, people are reading politics, we should stop doing that. We cannot tell if they are Dr. Bawumia or Alan Kyeremanteng faction or whatever.”

In an answer to the question whether he agreed with the fact that there are factions or disunity within the NPP, Mr. Obiri-Yeboah has this to say.



”Where disunity means what? Some NPP activists exchanged blows, that means there is disunity, where is the disunity, disunity means what? Nana Obiri Yeboah questioned.