NPP ad hoc, standing committee appointments: Akomea, Frank Davies, Lord Commey, Amoako Atta lead committees

NPP Committee Chairs Some heads of NPP committees

Fri, 4 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Council of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed members and chairpersons to serve on the party’s standing and ad hoc committees.

In a press release dated November 3, the appointment by the National Council was in line with the party’s constitution.

“Pursuant to Article 10(3)(6) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constitution, the National Council, at its meeting held on October 5, 2022, and upon further consultations with relevant stakeholders, appointed the following persons to serve on the Standing and Ad hoc Committees of the Party,” parts of the release read.

The appointed members are to serve on the party’s finance, constitution and legal committees; organisation; research; disciplinary and communication committees.

The finance committee will be chaired by Abankwa Sekyere; the constitutional and legal committee by Frank Davies; the organisation committee by Lord Oblitey Commey; the research committee by Osei Bonsu Amoah; the disciplinary committee by Kwasi Amoako-Atta and the communication committee by Nana Akomea.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
