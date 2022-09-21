Galamsey activities ongoing

Managing Editor of the Custodian Newspaper, Awudu Mahama, says Ghana can only win its fight against galamsey if the two major political parties take a united position on the menace.

He termed galamsey a “complex area” where politicians from both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) are primarily beneficiaries.



According to him, the NPP becomes a huge critic of the galamsey menace when they are out of power, with the NDC being quiet about it when in power and vice versa.



“The galamsey menace is still prevailing because both the NPP and NDC are not in sync in the fight. When party A is in opposition it does all it can to poll votes from galamsey areas promising them unlimited freedom to mine and when they come to power, they tend to fight them and it is vice versa.

"If we truly want to fight and win the fight against galamsey then the NPP and NDC must come together to resolve this. If they are both committed, this will work,” he told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



Awudu Mahama posited that a campaign led by both parties without blame games is the only way Ghana’s land and water resources will be protected.



“We need the collaboration of these parties to resolve the issues of galamsey. There must be a concerted effort between both the NPP and NDC in the fight against galamsey if we can make any headway,” he reiterated.