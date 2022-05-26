NPP annuls Fomena Constituency elections

The NPP election in Fomena was not supervised by the EC

The New Patriotic Party, NPP, has annulled the purported elections held in the Fomena Constituency of the Ashanti Region.

The party says it does not recognize the elections as the process was not supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC).



In court



Lawyers of the ruling party made this intervention during proceedings at the High Court in Kumasi on Thursday, May 26.



It follows an outcome of a meeting between an ADR Committee and some aggrieved party members who are in court to challenge the credibility of the entire process which was supervised by the Henry Kwabena Kokofu-led committee.



This development means that those individuals cannot hold themselves as NPP executives in the Fomena Constituency and by extension participate in the upcoming regional elections.

Justice Patricia Quansah’s court however took notice of the decision and adjourned the case to July 12.



Fresh elections



This development means the party will have to re-run elections in that constituency days.



The plaintiffs; Benjamin Ofori and Kwame Anokye are challenging the credibility of the polling station elections supervised by a committee led by former Bantama lawmaker, Henry Kwabena Kokofu.



They claim that some individuals who had automatically forfeited their party membership after sponsoring an independent candidate during the 2020 general elections were allowed to pick nomination forms to contest various positions.

Counsel for the plaintiffs, Evans Amakwah said, “for now nobody can hold himself as in Fomena as a constituency executive and for that matter vote in the [upcoming] regional elections as the party conducts fresh elections within two days.”



Watch an episode of The Lowdown below:



