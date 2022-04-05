NPP aspirant promises to build befitting party office in Ahafo Region

File photo

Mr Robert Sarfo-Mensah, an aspirant contesting the Ahafo Regional Chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party has promised to build an ultra-modern office complex if given the nod to lead the party in the Election 2024.

As a stronghold of the NPP, he said the Ahafo Region required a befitting party office to facilitate smooth operations for the next General Election.



Speaking in an interview at Goaso, the regional capital, Mr Safo-Mensah, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo North promised to “change the face of the NPP” in the region.



Popularly known as “Boba”, Mr Sarfo-Mensah indicated that a befitting regional office for the party would further make the NPP attractive in the region by providing reliable spaces for party meetings, and registration of potential members as well.



He said the NPP would not take it easy in the Election 2024, hence the need to ensure that all party structures particularly at the grassroots level were put in order.



Mr Sarfo-Mensah said the grassroots remained the strong pillar of the NPP, and promised to empower the party at that level to enable them to propagate and sell the good achievements of the government to floating voters in particular and enhance the fortunes of the party in the general election.

“In fact the voice of the party people at the grassroots must be heard, and they must have a big say in the electioneering if indeed we want to break the eight I believe we would do that in the elections”.



“Politics of today have gone beyond propaganda and rhetoric. Voters are more enlightened and we must try as much as possible to make a strong party more attractive and popular by showcasing the achievements of the government”, he stated.



Mr Sarfo-Mensah said he had a lot for the NPP in the region, and therefore called on the party’s delegates to give him the nod to lead the party to strengthen internal structures and help widen the Ahafo votes in the next general election.



“I truly understand the dynamics in grassroots politics because I have been an MP for three consecutive times. If we neglect the grassroots then we are going to fail as a party in the region”, he said.



Mr Safro-Mensah said peace and unity were essential, and called on the various aspirants of the party in the region and their followers to remain decorous in their campaigns and avoid pettiness that could bring divisions and affect party unity.