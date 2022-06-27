NPP aspirants ballot for positions

NPP flag

8 aspirants eyeing NPP National Chairmanship race

NPP National executive elections scheduled for July 15 to July 17, 2022



5 aspirants to contend with John Boadu for General Secretary position



Aspirants of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) National executive positions will today, June 27 ballot for their position ahead of the elections scheduled for July 15 to July 17, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In a statement, the Secretary to the National Elections Committee of the NPP, Evans Nimako, urged aspirants to come by themselves or dedicate agents for the ballot which is scheduled for 10 am.



This comes after the party confirmed 48 persons will participate in the upcoming national officers’ elections following extensive discussions with the prospective candidates and investigation of their documents. Meanwhile, 8 aspirants are vying for the NPP chairmanship race of the party.



They are Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Joseph Ayikoi Otoo, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Sammy Crabbe, Akwasi Osei-Adjei, George Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah and the only female, Gifty Ama Asantewaa Ayeh, popularly known as Daavi Ama.

For General Secretary position, the incumbent General Secretary, John Boadu, will face off with five other aspirants, including Justin Kodua Frimpong; Musah Iddrisu Superior; Frederick Opare Ansah; Charles O. Bissue and Ramseyer Agyemang-Prempeh.



Those contesting the national treasurer position include E. Mary Posch-Oduro; Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah; Dr Charles Dwamena and Dr I. I. Yussif Tedem.



Seven persons, namely Daniel Nii Kwartey Titus Glover; Eric Amoako Twum; Bright Essilfie Kumi; Der Kwame Afriyie; Henry Nana Boakye; Seth Adu-Adjei and Nana Owusu Fordjour will slug it out for the position of the national organizer.



The incumbent women organiser, Kate Gyamfua, would have to contend with Hajia Sawudatu Saeed; Ellen Ama Daaku, and Akosua Serwaa Bonsu while Prince Kamal Gumah; Salam Mustapha; Abanga Yakubu Fusani; Michael Osei Boateng and Karikari Klinsman Mensah would be vying for the position of National Youth Organiser.



