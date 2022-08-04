NPP at 30: Nana Obiri Boahene commends 'blunt' Christ Apostolic Church priest

Former Deputy General Secretary Nana Obiri Boahen

Former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has commended former General Secretary of Christ Apostolic Church for speaking the truth at the party’s 30th anniversary thanksgiving service.

This comes after the Former General Secretary of Christ Apostolic Church, Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Osei Kwabena Donkor preached unity on the path towards nation building while delivering the sermon at the NPP’s 30th anniversary thanksgiving service at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA).



“What language do you have, is it a selfish language or a language that will develop the nation Ghana? If our focus is for ourselves, only I, me, myself, at the end of the day, we will fail and the nation will fail.



“If you have the men, without unity you don’t have the might. Listen, because if the men are there and the men are not united, they will not give you their brains. The party will suffer and the nation will suffer,” Apostle Dr. Kwabena Donkor said amid cheers from the auditorium.



The event was held under the theme,“NPP@30: Our shared tradition, holding and working together a stable and prosperous nation.”



After the event social media users hailed Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Osei Kwabena Donkor for being blunt and bold even in the presence of Akufo-Addo.

Commenting on the Apostle’s sermon on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with sit-in host Nana Yaw Fianko (The Speaker) Nana Obiri Boahen, applauded the man of God for saying the truth.



According to Obiri Boahen, it takes a few people like Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Osei Kwabena Donkor to be blunt with the truth without fear or favour.



“It was a good sermon. Even if he was not speaking to members of the New Patriotic Party, he was speaking the truth. What he said was nothing but the truth, because indeed without unity, nothing can be achieved. The crowd cheered him on, an indication that they liked what he was saying,” Nana Obiri Boahen said.



