NPP becoming unpopular, will lose if elections were held today – KNUST lecturer

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• Ghanaians are unhappy about some policies implemented by the NPP

• This has rendered the party unpopular



• A senior lecturer has projected defeat for the NPP in the next elections due to some reasons



A senior lecturer at the political science department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Amakye Boateng has averred that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) would lose if general elections were held today.



He explained that the Akufo-Addo-led government is gradually becoming unpopular because of some policies rolled out which are not in the favour of the citizenry.



Speaking on Akoma FM‘s political show, Dr. Amakye Boateng said the several backlashes on government will contribute to their loss in the elections.



He said, “The NPP will lose elections should it be held today because the government is gradually becoming unpopular due to some inconsiderate decisions and policies that have attracted backlashes from the masses, so naturally such decisions are weighing the government down into opposition”.

The senior lecturer cited the growing insecurity and the high unemployment rate in the country as some examples to buttress his claim.



He noted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) appears to gradually be earning the attention of the Ghanaian populace, hence, have the backings of the majority of Ghanaians.



“While all odds are against the ruling party, NDC are gradually gaining public goodwill, so the pendulum swings to their favour as it stands,” he added.



He, therefore, advised the governing New Patriotic Party to recapture the hearts of Ghanaians by implementing favourable policies.



