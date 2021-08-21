NPP begins constituency delegates conference

NPP's constituency delegates conference begins today

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will begin its annual Constituency delegates conference Saturday, August 21, 2021, across the country.



The event, which is scheduled to last a week, will be held in all the 275 constituencies, a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, John Boadu, revealed.

This purported event is to be held in accordance with Article 7(27) of the party’s constitution.



In line with COVID-19 protocols, the conference will be held in average groups of 250 delegates, while the conference is also stipulated to be “within two hours, in line with the president’s recent directives” in fighting the persistent coronavirus pandemic.



Vice President, Dr, Mahammudu Bawumia is hopeful the event will produce “the needed decisions that will support the growth of the party and the development of Ghana.”