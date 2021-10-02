NPP begins regional delegates conference ahead of National Conference

NPP flag

The ruling party will from Friday, October 1 begin its regional delegates’ conferences across the 16 administrative regions of Ghana as it rallies its grassroots for the next elections in 2024.

The Savannah Region will begin it all for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as new regional executives are elected.



This is the start of activities ahead of the 2021 National Annual Delegates’ Conference slated to be held in Kumasi from Saturday, December 18 to Sunday, December 20.



It will be the final congregation of party members ahead of the national executive elections in 2022.



The elections will be crucial as the party goes into the 2024 elections with a new Presidential Candidate for the first time in more than 15 years.



Find below the dates & venues for the regional conferences:

DATES AND CENTERS



FOR REGIONAL ANNUAL DELEGATES CONFERENCES



1. Savannah – Damango, Friday, October 1, 2021



2. Upper West – Wa, Saturday, October 2, 2021



3. Upper East – Bolgatanga Sun, October 3, 2021

4. North East – Nalerigu, Monday, October 4, 2021



5. Northern – Yendi & Tolon, Monday, Oct 4 and Tuesday, Oct 5, 2021



6. Bono East – Atebubu, Wednesday, October 6, 2021



7. Ahafo – Goaso Pastorial Centre Thursday, October 7, 2021



8. Bono – Sunyani Friday, October 8, 2021

9. Ashanti – Obuasi West/ Bekwai, Abuakwa, Ejisu, Kodie Sat, Oct 9 – Sunday, Oct 10, 2021



10. Western North – Wiawso Monday, October 11, 2021



11. Western Takoradi, Tarkwa Tues, October 12, 2021



12. Greater Accra Tema, WAEC Hall, GNAT Hall- Accra Thurs, Oct 14 – Fri, Oct 15, 2021



13. Eastern Nkawkaw, Bunso, Koforidua Sat, Oct 16 – Sun, Oct 17, 2021

14. Oti Dambai Monday, October 18, 2021



15. Volta – Hohoe & Sogakope Tues, Oct 19 – Wed, Oct 20, 2021



16. Central Cape Coast, Kasoa Sunday, Oct 24 – Mon, Oct, 202