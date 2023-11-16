NPP believes in action, not words or propaganda – Ahiagbah applauds govt's GH¢220m support for dam spillage victims

The Director of Communications for the NPP) Richard Ahiagbah

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, emphasised the party's commitment to action rather than propaganda.

He praised the government for allocating GH¢220 million to assist victims of the floods in the Volta Region and other affected areas.



During the presentation of the 2024 Budget Statement and Government Economic Policy on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, revealed that the government had earmarked GH¢220 million to support communities impacted by the Akosombo Dam spillage.



In his statement, Ahiagbah underscored the NPP's emphasis on tangible actions and its commitment to providing support to those affected by the dam spillage disaster, contrasting it with what he referred to as mere words or propaganda by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to express his views, Ahiagbah wrote, "The government has voted GH¢220 million to support communities impacted by the recent floods. Let the Twitter Bird whisper this to @OfficialNDCGh that NPP believes in action, not words or propaganda."



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has been accusing the government of neglecting the flood victims.

