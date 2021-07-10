NPP better than NDC at protecting the public purse - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated that the New Patriotic Party government is better at protecting the public purse than the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Commissioning the Pokuase Interchange in Accra on July 9, President Akufo-Addo said his administration has used $289million to construct three interchanges as opposed to the $260million that was used by the President John Dramani Mahama administration to construct just one.



He said: “It is important to put on record, that the original contract design was for a three-tier interchange. However, through efficient management by my government, the interchange was modified to a four-tier structure within the same contract sum.



“Indeed, 289 million United States dollars has been used by the Akufo-Addo government to construct three interchanges. That is the Pokuase, Obetsebi Lamptey and Tamale, as opposed to 260 million United States dollars being used by the Mahama government to construct just the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange. These are further examples of the fact that we in the New Patriotic Party are good protectors of the public purse.”



The President said the four-tier interchange was “the first of its kind in Ghana, the first of its kind in West Africa and the second of its kind in Africa” and it would help address congestion in urban centres and improve travel times on major arterial roads

President Akufo-Addo also appealed to drivers to adhere to all the road safety regulations to ensure safety on the interchange.



“I appeal to the users of this facility, especially drivers, to adhere to the various road safety measures put in place for the safe use of the facility. The modernization of Ghana is steadily gathering momentum, and I entreat all Ghanaians to join hands in building the Ghana we want,” he said.



