NPP bids farewell to Harona Esseku

Some NPP executives

Source: NPP Communications Directorate

A delegation of government officials, regional and constituency officers of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), and hundreds of party sympathizers led by President Akufo-Addo and the National Executives of the Party, thronged Senya-Bareku on Saturday, October 1, 2022, for the funeral of the late Harona Esseku, former National Chairman of the NPP.

In a glowing yet emotional tribute, the party described the late Esseku as, "a pre-eminent leader and a man of unquestionable integrity whose selflessness and commitment to the founding principles of the Danquah-Busia-Dombo Tradition cemented his name in the annals of the party." The Party also described Mr. Esseku as a consummate statesman, recounting the several instances when he served his country in various capacities.



Among the dignitaries at the funeral apart from His Excellency the President were: Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim, National Chairman of the Party; Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary; Madam Akosua Frema Opare, Chief of Staff; Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament; Hon. Alan Kyeremateng, Minister for Trade and Industry; Hon. Dominic Nitiwul, Minister for Defence; Hon. Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior; and Hon. Yaw Osafo Marfo, Senior Advisor to the President.



Other National Executives in attendance included: Madam Rita Asobayire, Second National Vice Chairperson of the NPP; Alhaji Masawudu Osman, Third National Vice Chairman; Dr. Charles Dwamena, National Treasurer; Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, National Organiser; Alhaji Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa, Nasara Coordinator; and Mr. William Yamoah, Director for Finance and Administration of the Party.



Mr. John Boadu, the erstwhile General Secretary of the Party, also paid his last respect to the fallen hero.



Mr. Esseku, who died on August 3, 2022, at age 88, was a founding member of the Progress Party in 1969 and served as Minister for Transport and Communications in the government of Prime Minister Kofi Abrefa Busia. He was also a member of the Second Republican Parliament as representative for the Awutu-Effutu-Senya Constituency. Mr Esseku was again, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party following Ghana's return to democratic rule in 1992. He later served as National Chairman of the Party from 2001 to 2005.



Mr. Esseku's long years of distinguished service to his country, earned him the Order of the Star of Ghana in 2007, the highest national award conferred by the Government of Ghana in acknowledgement of the unsurpassed contributions of an individual to the country.





















