NPP ‘big men’ trying to manipulate charge sheet figures after public uproar – Sam George on Cecilia Dapaah case

Sam George is Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George has hinted of plans by some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to amend the current charge sheet in the theft case involving Cecilia Dapaah and her husband; Daniel Osei Kufour.

Speaking on Joynews’ Newsfile on Saturday, July 22, 2023, Sam George said that this was revealed to him on Friday in parliament.



According to him, the attempts are to ensure that the amounts of monies quoted in the court documents which appear to have shocked many will be reduced.



“For want of the confidentiality of a private conversation, I will not mention who but yesterday in parliament, after this matter broke, a senior member of government and a senior NPP person made it clear that they were going to they were going to engage in a PR spin and get the charge sheet amended,” he said.



He also added;



“And the attempt to amend it is because of the gravity of the theft to try and drop down the numbers so Ghanaians should watch out for that. You will see soon a charge sheet that has dropped a number of zeros from the figures in question.”

The MP also questioned why some members of the party are suggesting that the reports were skewed and the numbers misrepresented.



He further noted that the amounts; 1 million US dollars, 300,000 Euros, and millions of Ghana Cedis indicated in the report go to show that government officials are enjoying wealth at the expense of the ordinary citizen.



“Look, you can’t tell us that it is only after this has become public knowledge that you are now realizing that the amount wasn’t what it was or a misrepresentation.



“It just shocks me that we have a minister of state; the 'borla' minister; for lack of a better word, has 1 million US dollars plus in her home, 300,000 Euros and millions of Ghana Cedis in her home and you have the Minister of Information telling you go and sell your dollars, stop hoarding your dollars. It clearly means that the members of the Akufo-Addo government are not listening, they are not walking their talk, they have a different narrative for us as Ghanaians and they have a different narrative for us as Ghanaians and there’s a different narrative for those of them in government.



“If you really pay attention Nana Akufo-Addo said it that we are sitting on money but we are hungry; they are sitting on money and we are suffering,” he further noted.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











WA