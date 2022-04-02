NPP bigwigs confessed to me the person behind my conviction in 2003 – Ibrahim Adam

Ibrahim Adam

Former Trades Minister Alhaji Ibrahim Adam has revealed that some bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) confessed to him the person behind his incarceration in the infamous quality grain scandal.

Speaking on Motion TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com insists he was innocent in the whole issue that led to him being jailed for two years.



“Interestingly, when I was released after serving my sentence, some big men from the NPP came to dissociate themselves from what had happened and they told me what really happened in their camp and who directed that I should go to jail. They said they wanted a regional balance can you imagine? So ridiculous. I pray every day that one day a lawyer or law student will study the Quality Grain case. I had no business at all”, the former lawmaker for Choggo/Tishigu constituency in the Northern Region.



It would be recalled that Alhaji Ibrahim Adams together with George Sipa Yankey were sentenced and jailed for two years each for willfully causing financial loss to the state with respect to the roles they played in the implementation of the Quality Grain Project at Aveyime in the Volta Region.

Kwame Peprah, a Former Minister of Finance under the Rawlings regime was also sentenced to four years’ imprisonment



Trial Judge, Justice Dixon Kwame Afreh however acquitted and discharged Nana Ato Dadzie, former Chief of Staff and Samuel Dapaah, Former Chief Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.



Reading his judgement, which went on for seven hours, Justice Afreh, a Supreme Court Judge sitting as an additional High Court Judge, noted that the country had suffered as a result of the misappropriation of public funds adding that laws had been propounded to curb the incident.