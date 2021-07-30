NPP bigwigs grab Master’s degrees from UPSA

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover and Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Two New Patriotic Party (NPP) chieftains, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah and Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, were among the recently graduated students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The two individuals put academic pursuit as frontline agenda, grabbing postgraduate degrees at last weekend graduation where Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia was a special guest.



Former Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, was honoured at the event with an honorary doctorate degree for his laudable contributions in the free Senior High School programme.



Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman in the Ashanti Region, bagged Master of Art in Peace, Security and Intelligence Management with Titus Glover, former Deputy Transport Minister and MP for Tema East, grabbing MBA in Corporate Governance.



In all, the university graduated 870 students from the School of Graduate Studies and the Law Faculty.



They comprised 764 students from the School of Graduate Studies and 106 from the Law Faculty.



There were 55 students of Master of Philosophy, 591 Master of Business Administration, 107 Master of Art and 11 Master in Insurance Risk Management.

Vice President Bawumia urged the graduands to use their intellect and knowledge to address society’s problems and finding solutions that would benefit every citizen.



He said good society required a generation of citizens looking for opportunities to lift up the weak and opening doors wider for the less privileged.



He cited some bureaucratic bottlenecks, bribery and corruption and lack of accountability and transparency as some challenges bedeviling the public sector, saying, “The public sector is made up of demons and principalities and you have to fight it and we need to fight and win.”



“Mother Ghana needs you – your intellect, your knowledge, your discipline and your dedication to work.



“To the graduating Class of 2021, I am proud of you and I know you will make a difference,” the Vice President added.



He said education still remained the heartbeat of President Akufo-Addo’s government, and was passionate and committed towards producing citizens who were productive, problem solvers and innovators and had the nation at heart.