NPP bigwigs kicked me out of parliament in a mafia style – Former Kwadaso MP cries

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Kwadaso Constituency Mr Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah has expressed disappointment in the New Patriotic Party(NPP) for playing mafia tactics in his constituency to unseat him during the 2020 elections.

According to Mr Kwadwo Nuamah, his removal from the seat in the constituency was orchestrated by some bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at its headquarters in Accra.



“People felt I had no political background so they decided to remove me from the seat by hook or crook. He has no Godfather, that’s all. So they do all those evil and call it Mafia. And somebody speak out with joy to say we have played him mafia.” Mr Kwadwo Nuamah told Kwame Tanko on Angel FM Kumasi in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



He further revealed that, the source of such power struggle in the party is mostly the fight between an MP and CEO of a government agency.



“The issue of fight between CEO and MPs is very brutal, and it brings some kind of hatred to you. A typical example is myself. I was in the UK, sold my house, came down and did campaign. I had a 90% win in the constituency which is unprecedented, that after elections, every 9 people out of 10 will vote for you, it has never happened. The party should have even contacted me and learn how I was able to do that”, Mr Kwadwo Nuamah narrated.

The former lawmaker indicated that in most cases, people who are engaged in such mafia style do not build proper relationship with the party people at the grassroots.



In the 2016 Parliamentary election in Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Hon Samiu Kwadwo Nuamah polled 61,631 representing 90.0% while the NDC candidate Monica Bawuah had 6,263 representing 9.2% of the total votes cast.



In 2004 NPP candidate had, 83.2 with NDC 13.6, 2008 NPP polled 82.7% NDC 15.3%, whiles in 2012 the NPP Had 83.6% and polling NDC 14.5%.



Mr Kwadwo Nuamah was succeeded by incumbent MP for the constituency Dr. Kingsley Nyarko in 2020.