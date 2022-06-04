NPP bigwigs who allegedly bought land at Ridge for GH¢1000 - Captain Smart lists

Captain Smart discloses names of people who bought lands at Ridge for GH¢1000

Vociferous journalist, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has disclosed a list of members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have allegedly used their position in their party to grab state lands.



The NPP members allegedly bought state lands at prime places in Accra including the Ridge area, which on average are sold for GH¢ 15,000 per plot, at prices ranging between GH¢ 1000 to GH¢ 2000.



Some of the names of the NPP members Captain Smart mentioned include Nana Kwabena Oduro, Prof Yaw Boafo, Samson Kwaku Boafo and Charles Osei.



A list Captioned Smart displayed during his Onua TV morning show programme monitored by GhanaWeb showed that most of the state lands were acquired by the NPP members between 2004 and 2006 during the era of ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The lands acquired in Ridge included lands at Circular Road Ridge Residential Area, Acacia Close Ridge Residential Area, New Lands Avenue Residential Area and the ‘Millitia’ Avenue Ridge Residential area.



Speaking on his morning show, the journalist said in Twi that “… Nana Kwabena Oduro and Adwoa Brago they have 0.2 acres of land at Ridge and they bought it at GH¢1000… Samson Kwaku Boafo bought 0.42 acres of land at Ridge at GH¢ 1000 … Prof Yaw Boafo owns 0.46 acres of land, he thought for GH¢ 1000… Charles Osei has 5 acres of land at Ridge and he bought it at GH¢ 5000."



Another list shared by Captain Smart showed Airport lands allegedly sold to Freddie Blay, Dr. Abu Sakara, Georgina Wood and Akua Kuenyehia.



“…someone one called Joseph Nortey Nartei bought land at Airport area for GH¢ 20000, I’m asking the Kings and Queen of the Ga land, are lands at airport sold for GH¢ 20,000?



“I also see a name on the list Georgina Wood, she bought land at Airport for GH¢20,000. I also see Dr. Abu Sakara on the list, plot number 3 was sold to him at GH¢ 20,000. Freddie Blay bought plot number 4 for GH¢ 20,000.



“Plot number 5 was sold to Dr and Mrs Kwakye Ashon, plot number 6 to Akua Kuenyehia, plot number 7 to Emelia Odei, plot number 8 to Akwasi Osei,” he said in Twi.

