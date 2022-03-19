NPP bigwigs who have been arrested under the Akufo-Addo government

NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye is facing trial for false news

Aside from some citizens, including some members of the opposition, who are currently facing trial for either causing financial loss to the state, coup plot or breach of the public peace, some members of the New Patriotic Party have not been spared for violating the laws.

Since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo came to power, some members of his party have been arrested and facing trial for violating the laws of the country.



GhanaWeb compiles a list of some the NPP bigwigs who have been arrested within the last 5 years.



Abronye DC



In February 2022, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, was arrested and detained by the police for false news publication.



This was after he had alleged on radio that Former President John Dramani Mahama was involved in a coup plot.

He alleged that John Mahama had met with the Al Qaeda militants in an attempt to stage a coup in Ghana in a radio interview with Accra-based radio, Hot FM.



The police, after hearing about the comment, invited him to report to the Accra Regional Police Command



He was formally arrested and charged on two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace of the country.



Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah



The General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu, is currently facing charges of criminal offences in his unending brawl with Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, formerly known as Nana Agrada.

Aside from this, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah is also facing charges of circulating multiple videos containing alleged threats, brandishing of a weapon as well as assault on some police personnel.



NPP Greater Accra Regional Secretary



The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Parker Odailai France, was on March 14, arrested for assaulting a party delegate by Accra Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police



Daniel Parker Odailai France is alleged to have ordered a gang of eight well-built men to assault one Daniel Amakye Kingsford, who wanted to observe the acclamation of Ablekuma West polling station executives at the Dansoman Liberty Park on Sunday, March 13.



He has been charged and is facing trial.

NPP Women’s Organizer for Twifo Atti-Morkwa Constituency, Angelina Nyarko



NPP Women’s Organizer for Twifo Atti-Morkwa Constituency, Angelina Nyarko, who also doubles as the Zonal Coordinator for the Ghana School Feeding Programme, has been dragged to court for allegedly defrauding a school feeding caterer of GH¢2,800.



Angelina Nyarko is accused of using a different account to divert monies belonging to the caterer, Agnes Agyeman Duah, for her private use.



She has been charged with fraud contrary to the Criminal Offences Act.