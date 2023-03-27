NPP breaking all the rules of politics – Baba Sadiq

NDC parliamentary aspirant for Okaikwei Central Constituency, Baba Sadiq

The NDC parliamentary aspirant for Okaikwei Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Baba Sadiq, has accused the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) of seemingly breaking all the rules of politics.

He said the NPP has exhibited utter disregard for the rules of politics in the country.



He explained that when the party is about implementing a policy that the vast majority of Ghanaians are against, it does not regard the people's impression of the policy.



He said the NPP in government has packed state institutions with known party faithful in blatant disregard for the rules of politics.



He mentioned institutions such as Electoral Commission (EC), and National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) among others in the country.



Baba Sadiq said the NPP is on record to have deployed armed masked men to visit mayhem on innocent voters in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-elections in the Greater Accra Region.

The parliamentary aspirant and a member of the creative arts industry made this accusation while speaking on The Citizen show hosted by Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Accra 100.5 FM on Friday, March 24, 2023.



He argued that since the advent of the Nana Akufo-Addo government, all state institutions have been padded with known party supporters.



“The NPP has bastardised all these state institutions including the Supreme Court,” he narrated.



He alleged that in certain instances, the work of the technocrats at these state institutions is usurped by these known party people.



“The NPP is on record to have deployed armed men for the 2020 general elections leading to some eight people losing their lives,” he charged.

He said the word fairness is missing in the books of the NPP.



He noted that the posturing of the NPP under the reign of President Nana Akufo-Addo is dangerous for the country's democracy.



“The NPP wants to have its way all the time in politics,” he bemoaned.