NPP calls Wontumi to order for openly endorsing Bawumia

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Antwi Boasiako 'Wontumi'

The ruling New Patriotic Party says it has reprimanded its Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi for openly endorsing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the party's flagbearership position.

According to the party, the actions of Wontumi go contrary to the party’s code of conduct which bars the endorsement of parliamentary and presidential hopefuls by executives.



“‘The attention of National Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been drawn to



a video in circulation, in which Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako, Ashanti Regional Chairman



of the Party, openly endorsed one of the party's presidential hopefuls.



‘The General Secretary subsequently extended an invitation to Mr. Antwi-Boasiako, and



engaged him on the need for officers of the party at all levels, to desist from such conduct,” the party in a statement signed by its new General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua stated.

In July this year, the NPP in a statement signed by its outgone general secretary, John Boadu, issued a code of conduct that is aimed at fostering the spirit of healthy intra-party contests to guarantee equal opportunity for all stakeholders.



“Members, supporters, sympathizers of the Party at all levels shall desist from using their public office or portfolio within or outside the party to promote the interest of any



prospective presidential or parliamentary candidate in order to gain unfair political advantage," portions of the code of conduct read.



Reiterating the details of the code of conduct, the new general secretary further cautioned prospective presidential and parliamentary candidates of the party to desist from all forms of campaign activities until the official opening of nominations.



“For the avoidance of doubt prospective presidential or parliamentary candidates shall be held responsible for the actions and inactions of person or group of persons identified as supporter(s) of a particular candidate which are in flagrant breach of this Code of Conduct if the prospective Candidate is seen explicitly or implicitly lending support or condoning and not publicly denouncing the activities of any such person or group of persons,” the general secretary added.



He noted that the Code of Conduct which gives the party the right to disqualify any candidate found in breach shall remain in force until the opening of nominations.

