NPP can 'Break The 8' but sometimes voters just want change – UG lecturer

Dr. Kobby Mensah

The NPP must focus on the current mandate

2024 will be won on the achievements of the Akufo-Addo-led government



'Tired' voters could torpedo plans to 'Break The 8'



A lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kobby Mensah has stated that even though the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, could win a historic third consecutive election in 2024, ‘tired’ voters could decide otherwise.



He also wants the NPP to focus on the current mandate of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because it was going to be the launchpad on which the next flagbearer will campaign.



“If Ghanaians think that this particular administration has really discharged what it said it will do comparatively with the NDC very well, then of course, it is not even rocket science to any strategist to think that handing over to Bawumia could actually win you the election.

He added that: “Sometimes the voters want new faces,” before adding that like in the 2000 election, “after 19 years of PNDC/NDC with the same faces on TV for so long, sometimes people want to see fresh faces, they want to see what other people can do, fresh ideas.



“They can break the 8,” he said of the NPP’smantra as it seeks to win a third straight vote under the Fourth Republic.



He also commented on other party issues like the proposed pairing of Alan and Bawumia for the ticket and how Bawumia has lost the trust of the middle class that played a big role in the NPP’s victory in the 2016 elections.



“For me, saying that Alan – Bawumia pairing, I will ask you the question, is that what the voters want? You can use that to satisfy your party people to bring unity but the point is can it satisfy Ghanaians? That is the point,” he stressed.



Dr. Mensah was speaking on the News Night programme that aired on Accra-based Joy FM last week.