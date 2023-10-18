NPP can change Ghana’s fortunes in one year – Mac Manu

Former NPP National Chairman, Peter Mac Manu

Former National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu, is confident that the party has the potential to transform Ghana's fortunes within a year.

In an interview at Peduase, Eastern Region, Mac Manu expressed his optimism, stating that the NPP could bring about positive change in the nation over the course of 12 months.



According to him, various sectors of the economy have been steadily recovering from recent challenges, and he anticipates continued progress leading up to the 2024 General Election.



He highlighted the positive performance of the Cedi and significant improvements in areas such as education, healthcare, infrastructure development and industrialization.



“Twelve months from now is enough for the NPP to change the fortunes of the nation for the better,” Mr. Mac Manu, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



As the Chairman of Cocobod and a key figure within the NPP, Mr. Manu also expressed confidence in the party's ability to fulfill its goal of 'breaking the eight' in the upcoming elections.



He called upon NPP members to set aside their differences and unite for the common purpose, urging them to actively communicate the party's accomplishments in transforming Ghana to the general population.

Ahead of next year's general election the NPP has a difficult task of winning voters trust following a poor performance of the economy in the last three years.



Ghana's economy has been hit with severe challenges since late 2019, a situation that has been largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war by the government and the ruling New Patriotic Party.



