NPP can only 'Break The 8' with a united front – MCE

Gathering of NPP Asante Akim South Constituency members

Source: GNA

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) quest to win a third consecutive political power for the first time under the Fourth Republic is a herculean task that can only be achieved with a united front.

Mr. Alexander Frimpong, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante-Akim South who made the assertion, said it would take a united party from the polling station to the national level to break the jinx.



The MCE who was addressing the Annual Delegates Conference of the Asante-Akim South Constituency stressed the need for leadership at all levels to close their ranks and place the interest of the party first at all times.



He said much as the audacious target would not come on a silver platter, it was surmountable if party members could bury their differences and fight for a common cause.



Mr. Frimpong said the performance of the party in the last election was an indication that it was imperative for all members to double their efforts ahead of the 2024 general election.



"Although we won the Presidential election convincingly, our performance in the parliamentary left much to be desired considering the fact that our numbers in parliament dropped from 169 to 137," he observed.

He said but for the independent candidate's decision to throw his support behind the ruling party, the NPP would have lost its majority in parliament and called for grassroot mobilisation to make the party stronger ahead of the 2024 elections.



He said it was time to heal all the wounds that followed the last primaries in other not to go into the next election with a fragmented party, saying that, anything short of that could be a recipe for failure.



"Let us forgive each other so that we can focus on propagating all the innovative and impactful policies the President to attract the needed votes for a resounding victory in 2024", he appealed.



Mr. Kwaku Asante-Boateng, the Member of Parliament (MP) entreated members of the party to eschew internal wranglings and rather focus on how to make the party attractive to win the 2024 election.



He said the NPP government remained the best option for Ghanaians in terms of development and economic growth and urge members of the party to tell the success stories of the Akufo-Addo led government.











