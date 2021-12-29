NPP can send comedians as reps for TV3 New Day programme - ASEPA boss jabs

Johnnie Hughes is a presenter on TV3

TV3 backs under fire presenter Johnnie Hughes

Hughes has been accused of bias



The ruling NPP has reportedly threatened to boycott his show



The ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, can choose to send comedians to represent them on TV3's New Day programme - the station's Morning Show.



This is the vie of Mensah Thompson, Executive Director of policy think-tank, the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability, ASEPA.



Thompson in a Facebook post dated December 29, 2021, said it was childish for the NPP to in his opinion, send mediocre representatives on the show.

The NPP have accused the programme host, Johnnie Hughes of bias but Thompson in his post said he had it on authority that the station was solidly behind the journalist irrespective of whatever sentiments and misgivings that are expressed by the NPP.



“For what is worth we have been assured by management of TV3 Ghana that they solidly behind Johnnie Beresford Hughes and no amount of screaming would get him off air, now that's quite refreshing and I thought you should know.... “



He continued: “as for the NPP if they like they should send Nkomod3 to represent them on TV3 Newday, nobody cares, we are sick and tired of this level of intolerance!!!”



A week ago, Thompson alleged that the NPP had officially withdrawn from TV3’s Morning Show, New Day, because of accusations that Hughes was exhibiting open bias.



The NPP has yet to comment on the claim nor has TV3 also commented on the issue officially.

The presenter in question denies all such allegations insisting that he professionally discharges all his duties. Hughes in the last few weeks has clashed with two NPP members including a sitting MP.



Thompson’s post read in part: "The NPP’s withdrawal from the TV3 Ghana morning show is a classic attempt to coerce the management of the station to take Johnnie Beresford Hughes off the morning show.



Incidentally, the December 28 edition of the show dubbed the 'Topsy Turvy edition' had two NPP leading members as hosts. The two were Sammi Awuku, the National Organizer and Fatima Abubakar, a deputy minister of Information.



There were joined by a third host in the person of Joyce Bawah-Mogtari, a former deputy Minister and aide to former President John Dramani Mahama.



