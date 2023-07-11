NPP can't bring people who put us in this state and expect Ghanaians to embrace them – Kwabena Agyepong

Flagbearer hopeful of the NPP, Kwabena Agyepong

One of the flagbearer hopefuls of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has urged the party’s delegates to avoid selecting individuals who have contributed to the current economic crisis to represent the party in the 2024 general election.

He said this at his campaign launch on July 10, 2023, in Accra, citinewsroom.com reports.



The former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyapong emphasized the importance of selecting candidates who can effectively address the challenges faced by the nation.



“We must be honest enough to admit that the Akufo-Addo government, despite chalking successes in health in roads and infrastructure, tourism and of course education, has struggled to deliver on a number of fronts. We started out to say that we are breaking the dependence on Western aid. The slogan, Ghana Beyond Aid runs from the Jubilee House with intensity and vigour but today we lie on a stretcher before the International Monetary Fund.



“Today, Ghana has become a case of how not to do it. It is true that the international climate has been hostile, but how many countries have had inflation hitting through the roofs? These are stark signals of economic distress, and we cannot hide these facts. We have had to endure a painful debt exchange with our pensioners laying siege at the Finance Ministry.



“Our party, the NPP cannot afford to put forward those who led us to this state and expect Ghanaians to embrace them during the 2024 elections. We need a new face, a pair of clean hands, a leader to reconnect with our base and earn the trust of Ghanaians, I humbly submit that I, Kwabena Agyepong offer the hope of a fresh start for Ghana” he said.

The flagbearer hopeful, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, is in the league with nine other contestants in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership race.



The party is expected to hold a Super Delegates Conference in August 2023 to select five out of the ten to be presented at the National Delegate Conference in November 2023.



