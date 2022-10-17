NPP can use ‘funny tricks’ to win 2024 if NDC is not very vigilant — Afriyie Ankrah

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Aspiring General Secretary of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has said 2024 elections will not be easy for the party.

According to the former Local Government and Sports Minister, although there is hardship in the country and people are discontent, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can “pull funny tricks”.



He explained that the NPP as incumbents cannot be underestimated because the country is hard for everybody. He was speaking on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen screened by MyNewsGh.com Monday.



“I hear people say the country is hard. Yes it is true. But it doesn’t mean 2024 will be easy for the NDC. It will be tough because these NPP people I know them. We have dealt with them before. Even 2008, it was not easy. They can pull all sorts of funny tricks. So it will not be easy at all. We have to work hard to wrestle power from them” he said.



Many Ghanaians have recently been complaining about hardship in the country. Many say the President’s performance is below par.



Concerns were raised over the unfriendly reception given to President Akufo-Addo at a musical concert recently in Accra.

During the just-ended Global Citizen Festival, the president had been introduced to tout the government’s moves in prioritising women empowerment among other causes in line with the organisers’ mission for social justice.



But even before the president could make his point, the crowd of youthful revellers chanted against his presence and booed him until he finished his speech.



Some patrons said they intended to pelt the President with sachets of pure water but reconsidered due to the price.



Mr. Afriyie Ankrah believes all this doesn’t mean the NDC will win the 2024 election with ease.