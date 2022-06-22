NPP cannot break the 8 without Bawumia – Kafui Amegah

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

A communications team member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kafui Amegah, says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cannot break the eight-year rule in Ghana without Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as Flagbearer in 2024.

According to him, Dr. Bawumia had defended the Party, stood the test of time, and was the most qualified and experienced to take over from President Akufo-Addo to continue the development agenda of the country in freedom.



“So if there is ever an opportunity to break that eight-year rule, the only person that presents us that opportunity is Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.”

“We need to defend the name of Dr Bawumia with integrity so that when he is finally elected as Flagbearer, every other Party member will join to campaign and retain the seat for the Party in 2024,” Kafui Amegah told Accra-based Kingdom FM.



He further urged the Executives to work harder to ensure victory for Dr Bawumia.