NPP cannot break the eight without John Boadu – Nana Kofi Ntiamoah

John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP

Communication Team Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Kofi Ntiamoah, has called on delegates of the party to consider maintaining John Boadu as their National Secretary if the party seeks to ‘break the eight’.

Speaking on Base One TV, he touted the achievements of John Boadu which according to him, are enough grounds to maintain John Boadu as General Secretary.



“If we truly want to break the eight, then we should consider John Boadu, truth is we cannot break the eight without John Boadu,” he added.



John Boadu who was once the Organiser of the elephant party led it to power in 2016 when he was appointed the acting General Secretary of the party following the suspension of Kwabena Agyei Agyapong who was then the elected General Secretary.



In 2018, he was elected the substantive General Secretary and he led the party to power in 2020.

These experiences, Nana Kofi Ntiamoah believes, should be enough to consider re-electing John Boadu as the General Secretary of the NPP.



“We want a General Secretary who can contribute to steering committee meetings and also can compete with that of the NDC, that is why we should root for John Boadu”.



According to him, the NPP is the Party with the track record of delivery, the Party of social interventions, and therefore, the only Party of choice to the Ghanaian people.



As a result, he urged members of the Party to amplify the Party’s success stories and work assiduously to actualize the “breaking the 8” project in order to protect the party’s legacies and consolidate its gains over the years.