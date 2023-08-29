NPP cannot win an election if Ken Agyapong runs on independent ticket – A Plus

Political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng alias A Plus has stated that Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong will likely cause an upset if he decides to contest Ghana’s presidency as an independent candidate.

According to A Plus, while Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has turned out to be the preferred candidate of the government and party officials, the NPP will need Kennedy Agyapong in its stables to win an election if the MP loses out on the party’s flagbearership.



“I always say that Kennedy Agyapong was going to come second, most of the delegates were threatened into voting for Dr Bawumia but they are rather destroying Bawumia. You need everybody to be part of your campaign if you want to be president of Ghana.



“If you win and Kennedy Agyapong does not support you, and Kennedy Agyapong decides to contest as an independent candidate, what will you do? There is nobody in the NPP who can win an election without Kennedy Agyapong. It is highly impossible. You win the flagbearer for NPP, you want to be president and Kennedy Agyapong decides to go independent; he has automatically taken half of the votes and he has the support of the grassroots,” A Plus argued on UTV’s United Showbiz over the weekend.



The NPP on Saturday, August 26, 2023, held a special delegates election aimed to pruning the number of flagbearer candidates from 10 to five.

Kennedy Agyapong came second with some 132 votes behind vice president Bawumia who polled 629 votes out of the total votes of over 900.



The MP in a viral video was captured on the election day threatening to give President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia a “showdown” over alleged intimidation of his polling agents.



The party will hold a final delegates congress on November 4, 2023, to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.





