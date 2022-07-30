NPP cautions party communicators against provocative pronouncements as its marks 30th anniversary

General Secretary of NPP, Justin Frimpong-Kodua

The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong-Kodua has urged party communicators to tolerate criticism in an attempt to break the eight.

Speaking at the outdooring of the 30th Anniversary of the Party at the Headquarters in Accra, Mr. Frimpong-Kodua said the party is determined to provide solutions to the developmental challenges facing the country.



He asked the party faithful to avoid any provocative language and acts that will ruin the upcoming Primaries and the General Election in 2024.



“With the current situation the country finds itself, the NPP sees these challenges as another opportunity for the party and government to do what it does best and get the country out of the difficulties it is facing currently, and trust the Akufo-Addo Administration that indeed we shall recover.



"President Akufo is determined to revive the economy in the next two and half years. We believe this can and will be done and therefore I take this opportunity to admonish government appointees to put in extra effort. We urged party communicators to embrace criticism as the party seeks to win a third consecutive general election’’. Mr Frimpong-Kodua indicated



He said although they have a difficult task ahead, they can achieve their goal with a united front.

“I am just humbled and I see it as an opportunity to serve first and foremost our party and also the good people of Ghana. I’m not overwhelmed with the position but I’m just cool with the position I am occupying and I remain focus in leading the NPP to break the 8," the General Secretary said.



The party says the 30th Anniversary marks the longest period of democratic practice in the country since Independence. The theme for the Anniversary is “NPP at 30 our Shared Tradition, holding and working together for a stable and prosperous Nation.”



It commended all party stalwarts and countrymen and women, including young people who have contributed to the success stories over the past three decades.



The National Organizer of the Party, Henry Nana Boakye highlighted the activities for the anniversary.



“30 years down the lane, we have seen some successes, challenges and today we are here to celebrate the 30th anniversary. On Friday 29th July, 2022 there will be Muslim prayers at 2pm at Kanda national mosque.

"The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be there and on Sunday, 30th July, 2022, we will be at UPSA auditorium to have the 30th-anniversary celebration and national thanksgiving service," Nana B said.



The National Chairman of the Party, Stephen Ntim congratulated members of the party for achieving the 30-year milestone and urged them to participate in all activities planned for the anniversary.



The NPP continues to extend a hand of hope and prosperity to Ghanaians to believe in the ability to spearhead the affairs of the country and overcome particularly the current economic challenges that have plagued the country.