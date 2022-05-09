NPP chairman blasts Mahama over alleged lies against Akufo-Addo

Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba lV is the Tema East Constituency Chairman of NPP

The Tema East Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba lV, has lambasted former President John Dramani Mahama over what he says are lies that Mr. John Dramani Mahama is spewing against the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

In a statement, Nene calls out the former National Democratic Congress leader over his claim that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is shepherding Ghana into declaring bankruptcy.



“What proof is there to this claim? we dare Mr. Mahama to show all of us the evidence that the government is preparing to declare bankruptcy and for any level headed Ghanaian observing, it is very instructive that he did not accompany his claim with evidence”, Nene Agbadiagba stated.



He added that, “as the Chairman of a constituency branch of the NPP, I find it my duty to assure Ghanaians that cabinet has not at any time even remotely considered declaring a bankruptcy and so Ghanaians can disregard the claim for the untruths that they are. Mr. Mahama is desperate for power and his desperation has driven him to lies”



Former President John Dramani Mahama had made the allegation while addressing a program organized by the professionals forum within the opposition party on May 3, 2022 in Accra.



Mr. John Dramani Mahama had claimed that over Ghc500 billion has so far accrued to the NPP government and yet it has next to nothing to show for it.

“At the last reckoning, over GH¢500 billion had been available to them (government) through taxes, grants, borrowing, and other sources of revenue. No government in our recent history has been that fortunate.



“Despite this fortune, today, the Ghanaian economy ranks among the worst managed in the world. It is characterized by unsustainable public debt due to an unprecedented fiscal deficit, comparatively high and still rising inflation, a rapidly depreciating currency, spiraling cost of doing business, the ever-rising cost of living, high levels of corruption, abuse of civil and human liberties, and a general loss of investor confidence. Simply put, our country is on the verge of bankruptcy”, Mr. Mahama had said.



But in response, Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba lV said the amount that the former President has bandied is a figment of his own imagination.



“What Mr. Mahama is claiming in essence is that, over US$70billion has accrued to this Akufo-Addo government alone in five years; really? Then where did the money come from? How come the various agencies, including PIAC, which oversees our oil spending has not made the same claim. And how come in the whole of the five years it is only in 2022 that our budget has crossed the Ghc100billion mark?” The Tema East NPP Chairman warned that, “a campaign of lies will be met with vicious hammers. Mr. Mahama must prove his words or with all due respect, stop the lies.



“We don’t want a situation where young politicians in the NPP will be provoked to attack him back over his own lying”, Nene Ofoe-Teyechu Agbadiagba warned.