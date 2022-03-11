NPP chairman hopeful worried about rising insecurity in Tamale

NPP chairman hopeful for the Northern Region, Alhaji Inusah Amadu

Source: Adam Sahanaa

A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and chairman hopeful for the Northern Region, Alhaji Inusah Amadu (Dagomba Boy), is calling on the security services to as a matter of urgency unravel the mystery behind the recent insecurity situations in the Tamale metropolis and find a lasting solution to it.

In an interview, Alhaji Inusah said he was sad about the recent developments in the area, and called on the Ghana police service, to arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable.



"Security is a national duty upon all, and insecurity has no colours either, we, therefore, have a common interest to work together to secure our peace and live in harmony," Alhaji Inusah said



He expressed worries that the recent happenings, if not nipped in the bud, could undermine the efforts by the government to get the metropolis developed, and appealed to the traditional authorities to add their weight in the matter.



He also appealed to the youth to support the efforts by the security services to ensure there is peace and security in the area.



"We will rally the support of the entire youth of the region devoid of political affiliation to support Alhaji Inisah and his team, the security agencies, religious and political leadership to mob out all the bad nuts in our society," he said.

Alhaji Inusah who is seeking the chairmanship position for a second time, further urged the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and all DIASECs and METSECs, to get a lasting solution to the matter for development to take place.



Insecurity in the Tamale Metropolis



In recent times, the Tamale Metropolis has recorded an emblem of insecurity happenings which ranges from attacks, armed robbery, and thefts.



Some of these include the early dawn attack on the Dakpema palace on Monday, March 7, 2022, that led to the shooting of the Tamale Dakpema (Bawa Fuseini) and four others, and the gunpoint robbery of a Toyota V8, belonging to the second National vice-chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) party, chief Sofo Azorka, and many more which leaves residents in the Metropolis in fear of their lives and properties.