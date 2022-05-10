0
NPP chairmanship: We'll not vote for you as Chairman - NPP delegates to Asare-Bediako

Mr. Asare Bediako?resize=717%2C495&ssl=1 Ashanti regional NPP chairman hopeful, Robert Asare-Bediako

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Delegates in the Ashanti Region have warned the aspiring chairman and former Asokwa Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Robert Asare-Bediako to withdraw from the race.

The delegates say they were disappointed in the former MP for withdrawing from the race in 2018 without informing his supporters.

Reporting from the region, Rainbow Radio’s Abdul Razak disclosed that the delegates told the former MP that they would not vote for him because he did not respect them and also took money from Chairman Wontumi to step down in 2018.

The delegates he disclosed stated without mincing words that after stepping down, he switched off his phone and travelled abroad without telling them the reasons why he stepped down for Chairman Wontumi.

The former MP has allegedly confessed that the decision to bow out of the race then was reached upon circumstances beyond his control so there was nothing he could do.

He further explained that he was confronted by the party and promised to be paid what he spent on his campaign and after that, he left for the USA to move on with his life after the elections.

But the delegates have warned they will not vote for him should he contest the position as the chairman.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
