NPP chairmanship race: Asabee tipped to succeed Freddie Blay

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Director-General of SIGA

Barring any last-minute hitch, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, a Former Information Minister under the erstwhile Kufuor government is highly tipped to join the race for the Chairmanship slot of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Sources close to the Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) say the decision is as a result of calls from the rank and file of the party across the country.



This website's sources insist that the grassroots members of the Elephant Family believe Former Local Government, Rural Development and Environment Minister “is the right man with party organization and experience to chair the affairs of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections”.



Mr. Asamoah Boateng, also the former Mfantseman West Member of Parliament (MP) according to the source is set to contest the NPP Chairmanship position next year.



Apart from Mr Asamoah Boateng seven other party bigwigs have declared their intention to contest the NPP Chairmanship position currently occupied by Mr. Freddie Wosenawu Blay who is not seeking another term after leading the party to two successful election victories.



Prominent among the seven are Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim who will be making his fifth attempt at the position after four unsuccessful efforts.



Others are former Education and Railway Minister Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, Mr Edward Boateng Ghana Ambassador to China, Central Regional Chairman Robert Kutin, Former Greater Accra Regional Minister Ismael Ashitey and current National Treasure Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah.

Although, Mr. Asamoah Boateng, the man some rank and file of the party describe as affable and the best candidate for the NPP now is yet to make any public pronouncements on the matter, party insiders argue that delegates will not hesitate to give him the nod. Party insiders applaud his accessibility communication skills.



Mr. Asamoah Boateng however, declined comment when contacted except to state that the party needs every experienced hand and true party man who knows the workings of the party and is strategic to ensure victory in the election to continue with the incredible performance of the Akufo-Addo Bawumia administration.



He said the NPP under Akufo-Addo has done well in the midst of COVID-19 and urged party members to rally behind the president and his ministers towards fulfilling the campaign promises made in the last general election. He is committed to protect the legacy of President Akufo-Addo and ensure he successfully hands over government to another NPP President and a handsomely workable majority in the Parliament.



Mr Asamoah Boateng the source emphasized will soon announce his decision to the party and will run a campaign of inclusiveness where he will ensure that all former appointees of the party are brought on board to ensure that the party’s quest to break the 8 year jinx is achieved.



The NPP delegates are expected to elect party leadership to preside over the affairs starting from March 2022, where polling station,constituency, regional and National executives will be elected.



The party will also elect a new presidential candidate as incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo is ending his term after serving two successive terms.